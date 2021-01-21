With Sensex at mount 50K, investors willing to take more risk, says survey

So far, the December quarter earnings have been decent, but analysts feel that market is ripe for a correction considering that economic recovery may not be as quick as being anticipated. This can be true for global equities as well. The Bofa survey showed that average cash levels among fund managers stood at 3.9% - an eight year low. Going by market's history, this is a contrarion sell indicator, said the BofA survey.

