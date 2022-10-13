With solid Q2, HCL is a step closer to bridging valuation gap with peers

With solid Q2, HCL is a step closer to bridging valuation gap with peers2 min read . 12:49 PM IST
- But with fears of a global recession still looming, HCL investors should not get completed carried away.
The Street has rewarded HCL Technologies Ltd. for its stellar Q2FY23 earnings performance. Shares of the company rose around 3.5% on the NSE in opening deals on Thursday.
A key takeaway for investors was the 5.3% sequential growth in the company's revenue in constant currency which was aided by its IT Services vertical. With that, HCL has outpaced peers Wipro Ltd. and TCS Ltd. on this parameter in Q2FY23. What's more, HCL has raised its FY23 constant currency revenue growth guidance to 13.5-14.5% from 12-14% earlier.
Expectations are that a solid earnings performance will give the company's valuations the much needed fillip. The HCL stock is trading a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of around 16 times, lower than aforementioned peers.
"This strong growth guidance and margin performance (despite wage hikes) in an environment, where the demand for IT services is expected to be incrementally weaker, should help improve investor confidence on its business and lower the valuation gap with larger tier 1 IT services peers," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Ramp-up of deals signed in the last 12 months is the crucial driver behind the company's revised revenue growth guidance. Even so, this implies a 2.6-3.8% compound quarterly growth rate in the second half of the year, note analysts.
According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, the hurdle rate is high to achieve the upper end of the guidance band. That said, HCLT’s growth will be the highest in services among tier-1 IT and in the top quartile on a consolidated basis. "We attribute the strong rebound in growth to the payoff from investments in applications and digital competencies over the last four years," said the Kotak report.
Among other important highlights were a sharp 100 basis points sequential increase in Ebit margin, a mega-deal announcement and robust total contract value of deals. Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax. In a post earnings call with the analysts, the management said, margin got a boost from existing and new deals, better utilisation, operating leverage from SG&A and favourable foreign exchange movement. Ebit margin for FY23 is likely to be in the 18-19% range, the management said.
But with fears of a global recession still looming, HCL investors should not get completed carried away. Analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities note that while FY23 is in the bag for HCL, growth may not be anywhere close to this pace in FY24.
"In the area of cost optimisation, HCLT is up against the entire Tier-1 peers & MNC players and as macro deteriorates, we see clients wanting to squeeze pricing on this part of their spend," said the Nirmal Bang report. The brokerage house cautions that HCL will also feel the negative impact of the stagflationary environment developing in the western world, which will likely affect tech spending in FY24.
