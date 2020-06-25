With Voda-Idea’s future, Bharti Infra-Indus Towers deal hangs in balance

At the time of the merger announcement in April 2018, this stake was projected to fetch Vodafone Idea ₹6,500 crore. Based on Thursday’s market price and original share swap ratio, Vodafone Idea’s stake in Indus Towers can still fetch ₹4,700 crore. The deferment of the merger with Infratel now makes it difficult for Vodafone Idea to raise funds immediately.