Wood panel makers' stocks are poised to benefit from consolidation

Analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd point out that the share of unorganised companies in the wood panel sector is still the highest at around 65-70%. This gives ample room for listed companies to capture futher market share. "In the home décor industry, we now prefer the wood panel space given strong industry consolidation, much like in plastic pipes during FY21," said the Edelweiss report dated 20 December. The domestic brokerage house expects the wood panel industry to report an earnings per share CAGR of 42% over FY21–24 versus a 32% CAGR for tiles and an 8% CAGR for plastic pipes makers. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate.

