Working capital issues could puncture Street’s optimism on Bharat Electronics

The Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) stock has been on an upswing from the past two trading sessions, rising nearly 13%. On Friday, the stock rose more than 5% intraday on the NSE to Rs109. The stock is being rewarded for management’s positive outlook and diversification plans laid out at an analyst meet on 19 November.

BEL told analysts that it is confident of clocking double-digit top-line growth over the next decade. Growth is likely to be aided by business opportunities in the defence and non-defence segments.

The management sees quick reaction surface-to-air missile as a big bet for the next decade and is open to exports if the government permits. BEL expects a minimum of ₹30,000 crore worth of opportunities over the next decade from this segment. In the long range surface-to-air missile space, it anticipates fresh orders worth ₹5000 crore over the next three years. Exports are seen contributing around USD 500 million in the next three years. In the first half of FY21, order inflows stood at ₹4,980 crore. Management highlighted that sudden covid-19 related shutdowns led to delays in discussions in few large orders. However, in FY21, BEL expects to meet its targeted annual order inflows run-rate of ₹15,000 crore.

Given its vast in-house manufacturing capacities, BEL is looking to capitalise on the Atma Bharat initiative in the defence sector. The management said, from the recently banned 101 items by the Ministry of Defence for imports, BEL is capable of catering to around 55 of them. It has submitted an expression of interest and 23 items are already under advanced stages of indigenization, the management added.

Further, BEL assured that it is capable of maintaining its operating margin of over 20%.

However, the company is facing some challenges on the receivables front, which analysts caution, could weigh on its working capital cycle. The management said that it has been putting pressure on the government for clearance of dues and expects receipt of 70-80% of trade receivables by the end of December 2020. At the end of Q2FY21, trade receivables stood elevated at ₹7000 crore.

While the management is oozing with confidence, some analysts are finding the set targets as ambitious.

According to analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, delays in conversion of new orders due to pandemic, will restrict revenue growth in the 7-8% range versus the target of double digits over the next two years. Similarly, they feel sustaining margins will be challenging as the share of orders under new pricing policy and civilian orders will increase from FY22, where margins are likely to be lower by 150-200 basis points, they said in a report on 19 November. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

