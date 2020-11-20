Working capital issues could puncture Street’s optimism on Bharat Electronics

The management sees quick reaction surface-to-air missile as a big bet for the next decade and is open to exports if the government permits. BEL expects a minimum of ₹30,000 crore worth of opportunities over the next decade from this segment. In the long range surface-to-air missile space, it anticipates fresh orders worth ₹5000 crore over the next three years. Exports are seen contributing around USD 500 million in the next three years. In the first half of FY21, order inflows stood at ₹4,980 crore. Management highlighted that sudden covid-19 related shutdowns led to delays in discussions in few large orders. However, in FY21, BEL expects to meet its targeted annual order inflows run-rate of ₹15,000 crore.