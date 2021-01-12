Working capital outlook for cap goods firms still cautious

“Overall, EPC companies like L&T, KEC, KPTL, BEL and Cochin Shipyard are expected to remain cautious on working capital and cash flow challenges amid increasing receivables, vendor support amid tight liquidity and moderate execution pace," analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd said in a report on 8 January. Investors would remember that most companies in this sector were grappling with working capital issues in the first half of the fiscal year mainly due to delayed client payments.