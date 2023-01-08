Worst may be behind EM flows3 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 09:33 PM IST
The Bloomberg Emerging Markets Capital Flow Proxy Index shows that capital flows in the EMs remained subdued in CY22, and lower than the historical average.
A heady cocktail of rising interest rates, strong US dollar and elevated geopolitical tensions made emerging market (EM) assets unattractive to foreign investors in CY22. In a flight to safety, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) shunned EMs.
