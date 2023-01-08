Worst may be behind EM flows

What’s more, if India Inc.’s earnings do not live up to the Street’s expectations, then this valuation multiple will add to the discomfort. In Q3FY23, India Inc.’s revenue growth is likely to moderate sequentially. This is even as operating margins, which have been under pressure owing to the cost inflation pressures, may start improving. While analysts do not anticipate steep downgrades for FY24 consensus Nifty earnings per share estimates, upgrades may happen gradually and selectively.