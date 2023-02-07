Worst may be over for Tata Steel after Q3 hit
The bright spot is that Ebitda per tonne is likely to have bottomed out in Q3 when this measure stood at a loss of ₹7,810 (or $95) for Tata Steel Europe
NEW DELHI :
Tata Steel Ltd has a foreign peril. Its European operations were a weak spot in the December quarter (Q3FY23), dragging its overall earnings. In fact, the company reported a consolidated net loss of about ₹2,500 crore. In the September quarter and December 2021 quarter, Tata Steel’s net profit was ₹1,297 crore and ₹9.598 crore, respectively.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×