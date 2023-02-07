Worst may be over for Tata Steel after Q3 hit

To be sure, Q4 is a seasonally strong quarter due to fewer weather-related disruptions for construction activities. Also, the opening of the Chinese economy bodes well for steel prices, given that the country is an important market for metals. “In our view, the key near-term event to focus on would be China’s demand improvement over the coming weeks. Steel prices have increased by 10% and this would flow through to earnings in the March and June quarters," said a report by JP Morgan on 7 February.