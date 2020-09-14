WPI and CPI food inflation gap should narrow to ease RBI’s inflation worry

But even after the national lockdown has been lifted, the benefits of low wholesale food inflation has not flowed to the retail consumer. Regional lockdowns have made things challenging. This should matter to the central bank because its mandate involves managing headline retail inflation. Ergo, even if food prices are ultra low at the wholesale level, the RBI cannot ignore the high retail inflation. Removal of supply side disruptions is imperative for headline CPI inflation to come down. Economists are hopeful that food inflation at the retail level would cool off in the coming months. But much of this is expected to ride on the statistical base effect. That would mean that price pressures would still lurk in the economy. For the RBI, responding to growth would be that much more challenging. The central bank’s deputy governor Michael Patra had said that food inflation is the “true core" of inflation dynamics. Even as worries over core inflation persist, food prices could become the migraine the RBI didn’t wish for.