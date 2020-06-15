WPI deflation another early warning of recession for policymakers

MUMBAI: The first reading of the wholesale price index (WPI) inflation since the lockdown shows a grim picture. WPI measures prices at the producer level and is a good gauge of the pricing power of companies.

At a negative 3.21%, this is the worst print in roughly five years and also far lower than the expected negative 1.2% by economists. To be sure, the deflation at the producer level was anticipated. But the sub-groups in WPI shows that some segments saw steep price cuts, probably to shed inventory, as the lockdown was eased in May. The index for manufactured products fell 0.42%.

Details of sub-groups reveal that Indians mostly shopped for essentials during the 70-day lockdown, even when the lockdown was progressively relaxed in various parts of the country April onwards.

Food processing, pharmaceuticals, tobacco products all showed inflation albeit lower than before. Textiles, leather and other similar non-essential items slipped into deflation.

That said, the biggest contributor to WPI deflation was crude, petroleum and natural gas. This segment showed a fall of 46.21%, a direct fallout of the crash in global prices. By extension, fuel and power prices too fell from a year ago.

Food, which has a high weightage in the index showed an inflation print of 1.13%.

Does this mean that Indians would get deep discounts once they restart their discretionary spending?

Historically, the wholesale and retail inflation trajectories have diverged. Ergo, WPI deflation may not necessarily translate into a deflation at the retail level. In 2014-15, the WPI showed deflation but consumer price index indicated inflation.

As the lockdown had also made data collection a challenge for the ministries, the WPI release was suspended for April. The Central Statistical Organisation (CSO) has not released the headline retail inflation print for two months now. Inflation at sub-group levels has been made public.

What they show is that deflation at the wholesale level may not necessarily translate into deflation at the retail level. Should policymakers then respond to WPI deflation at all?

To be sure, WPI has long stopped being the nominal anchor for monetary policy as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) adopted consumer price inflation (CPI) in 2014. Nevertheless, with CPI data hard to come by, WPI data can give some early warnings for policymaking.

