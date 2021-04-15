WPI inflation’s surge in March goes beyond base effect math

But there is more to the rise in WPI inflation than base effect. Month-on-month rise in fuel inflation and that of manufactured products has increased, which indicates an increase in momentum. Analysts at Icra Ltd point out this increase in momentum and flag off risks in the form of a depreciating rupee. “The depreciation in the INR will push up the landed cost of imports, adding to the inflationary pressures for the WPI going forward," wrote Aditi Nayar, chief economist at the rating agency in a note. Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays Securities (India) Private Ltd believes that the base effect may lead to double digit WPI inflation by May.