WPI inflation surge to continue as base effect, global commodity prices help

What should perhaps worry policymakers is that the headline WPI print would continue to increase in the coming months. Those at Icra Ltd expect 13.0-13.5% print for May and a slow fall thereafter. That is because most of the factors listed above would still be very much present. Global commodity prices are unlikely to cool off. Seasonal spikes in prices of perishables would pressure domestic food inflation and fuel prices too may not soften in a hurry. Most importantly, the adverse base effect would continue to reflect on headline numbers. Recall that last year, the index had shrunk because of the lockdown triggered by the pandemic.

