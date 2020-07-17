Yes Bank: Can the money plant grow again?

The FPO is key for the survival of Yes Bank because its Tier-I capital is barely enough to keep it afloat despite the rescue mission. As of March end, the bank’s Tier-1 capital was ₹15,000 crore or 6.5% of its risk weighted assets. The regulatory minimum is 8% and the FPO would help Yes Bank reach this. Even so, a drain on the capital is imminent as about 17% of the lender’s loan book is toxic. Moreover, stress has been piling up owing to the pandemic as well as past mistakes. It is clear that the FPO money would largely go towards provisions. Even as the FPO is crucial for the lender, it may not be enough for the bank for growth. Including capital needs for growth, the bank needed to raise at least Rs23,000 crore, analysts at Macquarie wrote in a note to clients.