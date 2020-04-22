Yes Bank debacle, covid-19 show up in Federal Bank’s Q4 numbers

The covid-19 induced lockdown will crimp loan growth for Kerala-based Federal Bank Ltd. But a bigger problem for the lender is its deposit franchise, which is under attack since the collapse of Yes Bank Ltd.

In an update on its March quarter performance, Federal Bank said its deposits grew 13% year-on-year while loan growth was 11%. Both the numbers are a far cry from the past one year as shown in the adjoining chart.

India’s private sector banks have faced a double whammy this year with Yes Bank’s collapse and the lockdown to curb covid-19 outbreak. These two events have come within months, and have seen an unsavoury reaction from depositors. Unlike RBL Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd, which witnessed a sharp spike in deposit outflows, Federal Bank has been fortunate enough to just see its growth decelerate.

Taking a hit

A big comfort is the high liquidity coverage ratio of 195%. But that is where the good news ends.

Federal Bank’s non-resident Indian rupee deposits (roughly 37% of total) could come under fire as Middle East economies, their main source, are under siege from covid-19 and the nosedive in crude oil prices. Its declining current account and savings account ratio should be a cause for concern as low-cost deposits are key to keep margins intact in a falling interest rate regime as seen currently.

Meanwhile, its loan book is also under pressure. Not only will Federal Bank have to contend with lower loan growth, but maintaining asset quality is a challenge as well. Granted, the leeway to not label loans that have an interest holiday as bad will keep bad loan ratios from spiking. Once the holiday ends, a surge in defaults is likely. “We expect credit cost to stay elevated due to covid-19 related provisioning even as the coverage ratio at 66.4% remains healthy," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note.

These troubles are reflected in the Federal Bank stock, which has dived 48% since 5 March when Yes Bank’s board was superseded by the regulator. Nearly half of the loss in value came in after the lockdown was announced on 24 March. Federal Bank is not an outlier in the covid-19 damage. Its success in protecting deposit growth will determine its strength.

