Yes Bank is building its deposits, but loans are a different matter

Here ends the good news for the bank’s investors who rescued it last year. Its loan book is still ravaged with bad assets, an outcome of bad decisions by the former management. More than 15% of its loan portfolio is bad as of March and the pandemic has made it more difficult to repair the balance sheet. Its entire operating profit for FY21 has gone into plugging the holes left behind by defaulters. Notwithstanding forbearance, slippages have only increased for the lender during the year. Clearly, the pandemic has dealt a blow on an already weak balance sheet. It shouldn’t surprise investors that the bank reported a net loss for the March quarter. The outlook for asset quality is not good owing to the second wave. As such the lender cannot be an outlier when the banking industry as a whole is bracing for more slippages. Granted, the defaults won’t be as bad as last year but there will still be large defaults. Further, we should note that forbearances this year may not add up to last year’s level.