Yes Bank’s Q1 update gives a warning on retail loan collapse

Yes Bank reported a contraction of 30% in loans for the June quarter of last year. The restrictions on mobility and business during the second wave were less stringent than those during the nationwide lockdown. To be sure, most states in the country had imposed restrictions during the first quarter. As expected, the impact seems to be most on the retail segment. Yes Bank’s retail loan disbursements were decimated due to the second wave. In the June quarter, the bank disbursed ₹424 crore retail loans, a fraction of the ₹5,099 crore disbursed in the corresponding period last year.