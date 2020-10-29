Yields rise, and cash burn reduces as Indigo journeys towards normalcy

Net loss of ₹1,194.80 crore, was lower than Bloomberg’s analysts’ consensus estimates of a loss of ₹1604.8 crore. However, it was higher than the Rs1062 crore loss seen in the same quarter last year. Revenues from operations stood at Rs2,741 crore, down 66% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. This was expected given the huge drop in the number of flights and passenger load factors owing to the pandemic.

To some extent, the continued cost control measures and higher yield helped the airline’s earnings performance despite weak revenues. But note that most expenses fell at a much lower rate compared to the drop in revenues. The reason losses weren’t as high as feared was that the September quarter had forex gains of ₹514 crore, compared to a forex loss of ₹452 crore in the year ago period.

The management said it doesn’t expect a sharp rise in fuel cost going ahead, but employee cost could rise as capacity ramps up. That said, the company aims to stick to its earlier guidance of keeping the employee cost 30% lower than pre-Covid levels. Yield improved to 8.9% y-oy in the September quarter. Analysts say, yield was aided by the price bands put in place by the government on airline tickets. So, it remains to be seen if improvement in yields sustains once these price bands are removed.

The company is currently operating at little less than 60% capacity. As restrictions further ease, it hopes to reach around 80% capacity by the end of this year. With utilisation improving compared to the washout June quarter, cash burn has reduced, although it continues. The company said that the daily fixed cash burn in this quarter stood at Rs25 crore, down from Rs30 crore in the June quarter. Despite the cash burn, Indigo still has a fairly high cash position of ₹6973 crore, which will hold it in good stead vis-a-vis competition.

Ahead of the earnings shares of the company were up around 3% on the NSE on Thursday. The stock has seen a sharp rally of around 40% in the past two months, as it has been a prime beneficiary of the so-called unlock trades that drove markets since August.

