Zerodha’s 100 cr salary proposal highlights India’s tax anomalies

All put together, about 52% of the firm’s income would be paid as taxes. One way to reduce the tax burden is to take a higher salary income from the firm, which will be taxed at a lower rate of 42.7%. From a tax perspective, things would have been much simpler for Kamath and his co-directors if they were willing to sell a marginal stake in the firm. After all, capital gains tax is much lower, at 28.5% for unlisted shares, before accounting for indexation benefits. This is the route startup founders typically take—earlier this year, for instance, Deepinder Goyal sold a fraction of his holding in Zomato and raised ₹238 crore from outside investors. Zerodha’s founders, however, are resolute about being a privately held firm, with no plans of even issuing non-voting shares at this point. They could still consider a buyback of shares, where the tax incidence is relatively lower compared to dividend income.