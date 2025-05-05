Can Blinkit’s shift from marketplace to inventory-owned model do the trick?
SummaryBlinkit could have an edge over rivals in terms of enhancing profitability as it seeks to remain an Indian-owned and Indian-controlled company that will allow it to own inventory
Eternal Ltd’s food delivery business Zomato has seen a linear drop in growth rates for all quarters in fiscal year 2025 (FY25). The net order value (NOV) growth of 14% year-on-year for the March quarter (Q4FY25) is nearly half of 27% in Q1FY25. The situation isn’t too different for gross order value (GOV). True, the profitability ratio based on NOV is higher, but that’s just because of a lower denominator, given that NOV is nothing but GOV minus discounts.