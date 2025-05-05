Can Blinkit’s shift from marketplace to inventory-owned model do the trick?

Still, Blinkit could have an edge over rivals in terms of enhancing profitability as it seeks to remain an Indian-owned and Indian-controlled company that will allow it to own inventory. Eternal’s current foreign shareholding is 44.8% as of March and it plans to cap it at 49.5%. Note that peers Swiggy, Zepto, Amazon and Flipkart have higher foreign shareholding, which does not allow them to own inventory. Thus, they are restricted to just being a marketplace for third-party sellers.