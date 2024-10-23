Markets
Zomato had many positives in Q2. A fundraising plan overshadowed them all.
Summary
- Growth rates were in line with management’s guidance, but the Street was more intrigued by the board’s sudden approval of a plan to raise ₹8,500 crore.
Zomato Ltd’s September quarter (Q2FY25) result was decent. A key parameter – the gross order value (GOV) – of food delivery and Blinkit grew by 21% and 122% year-on-year, respectively.
