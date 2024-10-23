Zomato had many positives in Q2. A fundraising plan overshadowed them all.

Fundraise googly

Right now, though, the Street is more intrigued by the board’s approval of a sudden ₹8,500-crore fundraising plan. Since Zomato has a market capitalisation of ₹2.2 trillion, the equity dilution could be about 4%. For now, there is limited clarity on how the company plans to use these funds. In the earnings call, management only said that funds were needed to strengthen the balance sheet, though it did rule out using the cash for discounts to gain customers in quick commerce.