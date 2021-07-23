Zomato IPO: Public market investors bet big and bold, putting PE firms to shame

In the case of Zomato and Swiggy, the contrast is far higher. An October 2020 valuation report filed by Swiggy, which had liberal assumptions such as the firm turning free cash flow positive from this fiscal, had valued the firm’s equity at less than $3 billion. The valuation, done using the discounted cash flow method, had also assumed free cash flow would rise at a rate of 100% annually between fiscal 2022 and 2027. On a pre-money basis, both firms were valued at $3.3-$3.5 billion in recent funding rounds at the time.