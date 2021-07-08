Zomato IPO to deliver mouth-watering returns for private market investors

But what this may also mean is that the IPO may be the peak as far as fundraising goes, and returns hereafter may be far more modest. The Rs9,000 crore being raised through the IPO is about 75% of the total funds raised by the company since inception (pre-IPO). Zomato will end up with cash of Rs15,000 crore post-IPO, which means it will have little need for funds for a long time to come. Unless the firm is extremely successful with large mergers and acquisitions, investors may need to be prepared for modest returns.