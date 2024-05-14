Zomato: It’s time for investors to open their eyes to Blinkit
Summary
- The quick commerce business, which turned adjusted-Ebitda-positive in March, could be the biggest contributor to Zomato’s profits in a few years. But is the company’s moat wide enough to justify its current valuation?
As Zomato Ltd’s quick commerce arm Blinkit grows, it’s grabbing more eyeballs than the food delivery business. And why not? There are encouraging signs of a turnaround this quarter (Q1FY25), given that Blinkit turned adjusted-Ebitda-positive for the first-time in March. Zomato arrives at adjusted Ebitda by adding employee stock option (Esop) expenses and subtracting lease rentals.