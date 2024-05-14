Zomato: It’s time for investors to open their eyes to Blinkit

Zomato’s food-delivery business is already adjusted-Ebitda-positive, having clocked a GOV of ₹8,439 crore in Q4FY24, up 28% year-on-year but down 0.6% from Q3. The quarter-on-quarter decline could be due to increased demand from festivals in the previous quarter. The year-on-year growth was propelled by a 23% increase in orders, driven by 14% rise in average monthly transacting customers and higher order frequency. To be sure, sequential growth in average monthly transacting customers has been tapering consistently for the past four quarters and could be a concern.