Zomato needs its pot of gold

Zomato expects the slowdown to have bottomed out, it said in the earnings call on Friday. But how demand unfolds hereon remains to be seen. Efforts to revive growth are on. A key initiative being the launch of membership programme, Zomato Gold in late January. The success of Zomato Gold would go a long way in reviving growth. Partly owing to this, in the last couple of weeks, Zomato’s app opens have gone up. The company noted that the absence of such a programme had an adverse impact in the last quarter.

