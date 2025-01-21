For Zomato, chasing too much growth in q-commerce may be causing indigestion
Summary
- It was a double whammy for Zomato as the food delivery and quick commerce businesses disappointed in Q3. Are the quarterly earnings a definite negative from a short-term investment perspective?
Zomato Ltd faced double trouble in the December quarter (Q3FY25) as its two main businesses – food delivery and quick commerce (Blinkit)— drastically fell short of expectations. Of course, each business disappointed on separate counts. While the problem for food delivery was the slowdown in the growth rate of gross order value (GOV), Blinkit reported a decline in take rate.