For Zomato, chasing too much growth in q-commerce may be causing indigestion

On the other hand, its quick commerce venture Blinkit suffered from lower take rates in Q3. The sequential GOV growth rate was 27.2% to ₹7,798 crore compared to 24.6% growth in Q2. The increase was attributed to a higher store count and an uptick in sales of electronics, which typically carry higher value, as well as an increase in general merchandise sales due to the festival season. However, the sales of high value items resulted in lower percentage take rates, which ultimately dragged down the overall percentage take rate. Accordingly, take rates (adjusted revenue to GOV) came off by 90 basis points sequentially to 18.8%.