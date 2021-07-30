Zomato sold shares in IPO at only half their worth, according to big brokers

Over to UBS, which says Zomato’s higher valuation multiples need to be seen in the context of higher growth. “Zomato's FY24e EV to sales of 17 times compares with 2-9 times for global food delivery businesses although its growth is higher at 40-50%, versus 20-30% for other platforms." EV is short for enterprise value. UBS further adds, “In e-commerce, emerging market platforms such as Sea, MELI and Allegro trade at premium to Chinese and developed market peers due to superior growth rates." The foreign broker also highlighted a rarely used ratio called the EVSG ratio. This is derived by dividing the EV-to-sales multiple by the expected growth rate. This is quite similar to the price/earnings to growth (PEG) multiple, although seeing an out-of-the-common ratio seems apt for a stock that many are struggling to grapple with.