Zomato steers ahead in food delivery race. Is Swiggy far behind?
Summary
- Swiggy’s gains in the food delivery vertical were partly attributable to Zomato’s diversion in focus towards profitability
Indians overall were highly disappointed with the outcome of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The event though brought cheer in certain sectors such as the online food delivery industry with companies like Zomato Ltd and Swiggy seeing a significant boost.
