Zomato’s first net profit tantalizes investors; stock gains 10%
SummaryZomato aims to remain profitable in the upcoming quarters and clock more than 40% year-on-year growth in adjusted revenue for at least the next couple of years.
Zomato Ltd has delivered on some key milestones faster than expected. The online food delivery company’s consolidated adjusted Ebitda and profit after tax swung to positive territory in the June quarter (Q1FY24) at Rs12 crore and Rs2 crore, respectively. The company had earlier guided on achieving this by Q4FY24. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization.