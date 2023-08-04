Zomato’s first net profit tantalizes investors; stock gains 10%

Coming to Blinkit, the business is still in the red at the adjusted Ebitda level. Q1 was impacted by temporary business disruption in April due to the change in delivery partner payout structure. As a result, some of the dark stores were shut for a few days thus weighing on overall order volumes. However, the momentum has picked up since June and Blinkit is likely to break even at the adjusted Ebitda level in the next 4 quarters.

