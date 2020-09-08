Zomato valuation upgrade holds key to re-rating in Info Edge shares

Stocks of a few companies are now trading higher than their respective pre-covid prices seen in January-February this year. A case in point is Info Edge (India) Ltd. Last month, the shares touched a new high in 2020 and are currently just about 6% lower since.

For a while now, expectations of better valuations for Zomato, in which Info Edge holds 22.7% stake, has been a key reason for optimism for the latter’s shares. Recent news reports have said HSBC Global Research has valued Zomato at $5 billion. Axis Capital Ltd analysts point out, investments such as Zomato/ PolicyBazaar may further drive Info Edge’s valuation given there is still runway for growth. Axis estimates Zomato’s valuation at $4.5 billion.

But some analysts reckon these valuations appear to be on the aggressive side. Plus, consider that Temasek Holdings invested $62 million in Zomato recently, valuing the foodtech startup at $3.25 billion. In any case, the sharp run up in Info Edge’s shares indicates investors are capturing a brighter picture already.

On Tuesday, the Info Edge stock inched marginally higher after June quarter results came better than Street estimates. Standalone revenues fell by 10% year-on-year last quarter to ₹280 crore even as billings fell sharply by 44% thanks to the nationwide covid-19 lockdown. According to the company, the immediate impact of decrease in billings on revenues tends to be lower as revenues are recognised over the tenure of the contract. In other words, the company’s revenues in the June quarter were helped by deferred revenue growth from previous quarters. On the flip side, this means that the sharp decline in billings would reflect in the current quarter’s performance.

Nonetheless, Info Edge fared well on the profitability front with its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increasing by 3.5%. This was helped by a substantial fall in advertising & promotion expenses and other expenses. Although, these expenses are expected to increase once activity picks up.

Meanwhile, Info Edge has raised ₹1875 crore through a qualified institutional placement last month. The funds would be used to develop internal businesses and strategic investments.

Analysts maintain the company has done well on the capital allocation front. Going ahead, the pace of recovery remains a factor to monitor. The company has said July and August have witnessed decent recovery trends. Axis Capital expects gradual recovery from the December quarter led by pickup in billing.

Even so, the stock’s high valuations may cap meaningful upsides in the near-term. So far in 2020, the shares have increased by almost 31% and about 8% from their pre-covid highs in February.

