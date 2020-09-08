Zomato valuation upgrade holds key to re-rating in Info Edge shares

On Tuesday, the Info Edge stock inched marginally higher after June quarter results came better than Street estimates. Standalone revenues fell by 10% year-on-year last quarter to ₹280 crore even as billings fell sharply by 44% thanks to the nationwide covid-19 lockdown. According to the company, the immediate impact of decrease in billings on revenues tends to be lower as revenues are recognised over the tenure of the contract. In other words, the company’s revenues in the June quarter were helped by deferred revenue growth from previous quarters. On the flip side, this means that the sharp decline in billings would reflect in the current quarter’s performance.