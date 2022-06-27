Zomato-Blinkit deal: the high cost of instant gratification

Blinkit is in a high growth space, but the business model is more challenging than food delivery given high competition, lower take rates, presence of strong consumer packaged goods brands etc. Blinkit itself is fine-tuning the business model and has closed about 12% dark stores in the past 5 months
Zomato Ltd. has finally announced the acquisition of Blink Commerce (Blinkit), earlier known as Grofers India. But investors are visibly unhappy; Zomato shares fell nearly 6% on Monday, a day when the benchmark Nifty50 index rose about 1%.
Pricey valuations forked out to buy the quick commerce company, uncertainty on unit economics, and fiercely competitive operating conditions are some factors troubling investors.
Kotak Institutional Equities believes Zomato is making a fairly substantial investment towards a business where investments can further increase on account of competitive intensity. “Zomato’s investment in Blinkit will amount to $1.05 billion comprising of: $100 million (paid in August 2021), $700 million (announced in June 2022; subject to approvals), and $250 million to be invested over FY2023-24," said the analysts in a report on 26 June.
The $250 million mentioned above is a part of $400 million, which Zomato had earmarked for its growth plans for quick commerce business over calendar years 2022 and 2023. According to Zomato, most of this capital will go towards funding losses in Blinkit over the remainder of the next two years. Note that Zomato has already extended $150 million ( ₹1,125 crore) as debt to Blinkit.
The current deal includes purchase of the warehousing and ancillary services business of Hands On Trades. Zomato already owned 9% of Blink Commerce and 8.4% of Hands On Trades. Though the Blinkit deal was expected, the acquisition of a loss-making firm at a time when Zomato is also incurring massive losses adds to the uncertainty. In FY22, Zomato reported consolidated net loss of ₹1,220.5 crore.
Blinkit operates in the quick commerce marketplace delivering groceries and other essentials, instantly (say 15-20 mins) versus the traditional ‘next day delivery’ grocery model. With consumers becoming more convenience focussed, the sector has become highly competitive.
In a report titled, Blinkit Acquisition: Some Knowns & a Lot of Unknowns, Jefferies India analysts said, “Blinkit is in a high growth space, but the business model, at least for now, is more challenging than food delivery given high competition, lower take rates, presence of strong consumer packaged goods brands etc. Blinkit itself is fine-tuning the business model and has closed about 12% dark stores in the past five months."
Quick commerce firms set up ‘dark stores,’ strategically situated close to the customer and gather a specified set of frequently ordered stock keeping units. In May 2022, Blinkit’s dark store count was about 400 and it reported an adjusted Ebitda loss of ₹108 crore, lower than ₹204 crore seen in January 2022.
Zomato reckons, overall profitability will also be a function of how aggressively it expands and opens new dark stores. “It is possible that this business becomes adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) break-even in less than three years," it said. However, in Zomato’s admission, “This is an educated guess at this stage and not a guidance." Some analysts are skeptical about this assessment.
Post this deal, the Blinkit app and brand will operate separately from Zomato. The company believes ‘super brands,’ will work better in India than ‘super apps’. Though this acquisition would enable cross-sell opportunities, the customer acquisition costs would be higher when compared to Swiggy, which operates Instamart, its quick commerce vertical.
There are some bright spots. The acquisition would result in better utilisation of the delivery fleet and reduce the cost of delivery. Further, Blinkit’s average order value (AOV) in May was ₹509 vis-a-vis Zomato’s ₹398 in FY22. Blinkit’s higher AOV could help boost Zomato’s GOV eventually.
Even so, the path to profitability is stretched. Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities forecast Blinkit to turn profitable only by FY27 due to limited financial and operating data, nascent operational history and intense competitive intensity. “We believe that the path to profitability for Zomato group (post the acquisition) can get extended by at least a year (from FY25 to FY26)," said JM’s analysts in a report on 26 June.