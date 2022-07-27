Zomato’s flop show raises many important questions

So, what happened? At a simple level the world at large was excited about investing in stocks in 2021. In 2022, it isn’t. At least, not that much. This has led to foreign investors selling out of Indian equities. While domestic investors have been buying, they clearly haven’t been buying enough to ensure that the stock prices don’t fall. Of course, different stocks have fallen at different rates and Zomato has fallen more than the others have. A stock’s price should ultimately be the discounted value of its expected future earnings. In good times, the future earnings are assumed to be high and the rate of discount is low. When times change, the assumed future earnings fall and the rate of discount rises. This is at the heart of the valuation model followed by analysts in this business.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}