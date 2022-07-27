Zomato’s flop show raises many questions3 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 10:32 PM IST
Zomato shares have declined as much as about 75% from its highs seen in November
Zomato shares have declined as much as about 75% from its highs seen in November
Listen to this article
One year is a long time in the stock market. A hot investment can totally fizzle out during the period. Zomato Ltd is an excellent example of that. The company was listed on the stock exchanges on 23 July 2021 after its initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed by more than 38 times.