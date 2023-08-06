After delivering in Q1, all Zomato needs is to sustain the good run2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 07:33 PM IST
Zomato had earlier guided that it would turn net profit by Q4FY24. While it is true that Zomato has seen improvement across key operating and financial parameters, a tax adjustment helped it report a net profit of ₹2 crore in Q1.
Zomato Ltd clocking its first ever consolidated net profit in the June quarter (Q1FY24) is a milestone. In response, shares of the online food delivery company jumped by 10% on Friday.
