After delivering in Q1, all Zomato needs is to sustain the good run

Zomato had earlier guided that it would turn net profit by Q4FY24. While it is true that Zomato has seen improvement across key operating and financial parameters, a tax adjustment helped it report a net profit of ₹2 crore in Q1. Before tax, Zomato’s loss was ₹15 crore. But analysts are not losing their sleep over it. “Zomato’s execution prowess gives us confidence that the company would clock profit before tax within the next two quarters," said Nikhil Choudhary, assistant vice president, Nuvama Institutional Equities.