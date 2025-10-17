Zomato's Q2 show: Food delivery growth steady, fees rise, Blinkit still a drag
Summary
Although Blinkit continues to weigh down Eternal, it shows potential for boosting revenue. Breaking even remains critical.
Eternal Ltd (formerly known as Zomato) posted a mixed bag performance in the September quarter (Q2FY26). Year-on-year growth in food-delivery net order value (NOV) recovered to 13.8% from 13.1% in Q1FY26—although it was higher at 21.4% in Q2FY25.
