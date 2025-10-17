Zomato's Q2 show: Food delivery growth steady, fees rise, Blinkit still a drag

Investors should focus on revenue growth rather than the NOV of Blinkit, as 80% of the goods are sold as owned inventory rather than on a commission basis from third parties. Based on the quarterly revenue of nearly ₹10,000 crore in Q2FY26, when the bulk of the transition from NOV to revenue was completed, each store has an average revenue per store of ₹6 lakh per day. Even if we take ₹5 lakh per day as revenue per store for 3,000 stores, Blinkit has the potential to reach ₹50,000 crore revenue by FY28. But it remains to be seen whether Blinkit achieves its stated goal of about 5% Ebitda margin in quick commerce in the long run.