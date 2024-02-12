Zomato's recipe for success: Blinkit's performance steals the spotlight
Summary
- In Q3, Blinkit’s gross order value grew 28% sequentially thanks to festive tailwinds. While most of the growth was volume-led, a rise in the average order value also helped
Zomato Ltd seems to have perfected the recipe for delivering strong results quarter after quarter. In the three months ended December (Q3FY24), the company’s food delivery business remained stable, but what truly caught the attention was the impressive performance of its quick commerce arm—Blinkit.