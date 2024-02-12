Zomato's recipe for success: Blinkit's performance steals the spotlight

True, Blinkit is still in the red, but its losses are narrowing. In Q3, a tough macro environment influenced the metrics of its food delivery business with the GOV growing 6.3% sequentially or 27% year-on-year to ₹8,486 crore, a shade lower than expectations, but better than quick service restaurant operators. Contribution profit as a percentage of GOV rose by 50 basis points sequentially to 7.1% in Q3 thanks to improving advertising revenue and the introduction of platform fee. Contribution profit is a profitability measure and calculated as revenue minus variable costs. Zomato Gold was a drag on margins, owing to a drop in the pricing of its loyalty programme. The company is yet to get to a sustainable pricing on this front, and is currently using the programme to acquire customers amid intensifying competition.