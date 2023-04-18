Why Zomato’s profit path is rocky1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 09:49 PM IST
In the December quarter, which is the first full quarter of Blinkit’s consolidation, Zomato’s net loss stood at ₹347 crore.
Zomato Ltd’s shares have declined by as much as 36% in the last one year, sharply underperforming the Nifty 50 index. The upcoming March quarter results too, are unlikely to surprise meaningfully. True, revenues would get a boost owing to integration benefits from its quick commerce arm, Blinkit. But note that it continues to be the main villain for Zomato’s swollen losses.
