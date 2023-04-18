Why Zomato’s profit path is rocky

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the operating metrics of Zomato’s core business, food delivery, is a key monitorable. Demand slowdown seen post Diwali is unlikely to have seen a stronger recovery. Thus, the gross order value in the March quarter is likely to be subdued. This is despite the positive bearing from Zomato Gold. On the back of this, it remains to be seen if the improving trajectory of contribution margin continues. Recall that the December quarter had marked the fourth consecutive period of rise in contribution profit as a percentage of gross order value. To be sure, analysts reckon cash generation is still a couple of years away.

