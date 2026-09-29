The Zydus Lifesciences stock hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,232.10 on Tuesday, even as the broader market remained under pressure. The stock has gained 32% in 2026 so far, running ahead of an 18% rise in the Nifty Pharma Index. Favourable US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspections over the last few days have extended regulatory comfort, while resilient domestic growth and a deepening innovation pipeline have helped ease concerns around the degrowth in its US business.
Zydus hits 52-week high, can the optimism continue?
SummaryZydus Lifesciences has gained 32% in 2026, helped by favourable US FDA inspections, resilient India growth and a strong pipeline, but US weakness and margin pressure remain key risks.
The Zydus Lifesciences stock hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹1,232.10 on Tuesday, even as the broader market remained under pressure. The stock has gained 32% in 2026 so far, running ahead of an 18% rise in the Nifty Pharma Index. Favourable US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspections over the last few days have extended regulatory comfort, while resilient domestic growth and a deepening innovation pipeline have helped ease concerns around the degrowth in its US business.
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